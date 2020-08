U.S., China agree to trade talks



China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published 3 days ago

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest



Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 03:50 Published 4 days ago