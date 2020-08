Defund the Police (-💰) RT @GaryMiles_DN: DEVELOPING TODAY: Southfield woman declared dead, returns to life upon arrival at funeral home. She's recovering at a loc… 21 seconds ago

Tired of Yall Eatin Ass 😒 RT @CBSDetroit: 20-Year-Old Woman Found Breathing At Detroit Funeral Home After Being Declared Dead https://t.co/BfFF53ctwC 22 seconds ago

Orlando Leon RT @wsvn: Officials said paramedics worked on the 20-year-old woman for 30 minutes but she was unresponsive and was declared dead. But when… 58 seconds ago

alexander galue RT @ABC: Workers at a Detroit funeral home discovered a young woman breathing hours after she was declared dead by paramedics and was sent… 1 minute ago

🇺🇸TINA /V\ The Complaining Angel🇺🇸 RT @news6wkmg: A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials sai… 1 minute ago

Daz 20-Year-Old Woman Declared Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home ⁦@TMZ⁩ https://t.co/MHsoEfX5Zj 4 minutes ago

mario depaulo @robertAbooey This may scare the***out of Howard! https://t.co/UTnFy5OcoT 4 minutes ago