Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned from his leadership post at evangelical Liberty University amid allegations related to his wife's sexual encounters with a much younger business partner, according to a school official.A formal announcement...
Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer
Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns as Leader of Liberty UniversityOne of President Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters, Mr. Falwell was already on leave after an uproar over a photo.
NYTimes.com
Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51Published
Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46Published
Liberty University private Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia
Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
