Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University

New Zealand Herald Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty UniversityJerry Falwell Jr. has resigned from his leadership post at evangelical Liberty University amid allegations related to his wife's sexual encounters with a much younger business partner, according to a school official.A formal announcement...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer

Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns as Leader of Liberty University

 One of President Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters, Mr. Falwell was already on leave after an uproar over a photo.
NYTimes.com
Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple [Video]

Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple

A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving the evangelical leader and his wife.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published
Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence' [Video]

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor. The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top evangelical Christian personality in the US, and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. According to HuffPost, Falwell shared ― and then deleted ― a photo on Instagram in which his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Liberty University Liberty University private Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary

Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University. Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and his arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant. The image was enough send him into an indefinite leave of absence. Huffpost says Liberty alumnus Jonathan Merritt says that Falwell will almost certainty be back at the university.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr Agrees to Resign

 Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to step down as head of the school, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing a school official.
Newsmax Also reported by •Christian Post

Reports: Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns from Liberty University after allegations of years-long sexual relationship

 Falwell's resignation came just hours after Reuters published an interview with a man who said he was involved in a years-long relationship with the evangelical...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndependentChristian PostNYTimes.comVOA News

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he was depressed after wife had affair, man blackmailed family

 Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who is currently on an “indefinite leave of absence,” revealed Sunday that he had been depressed after his...
Christian Post Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comVOA News

Tweets about this

kbplitt

Kathryn Plitt RT @cnnbrk: Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as president of Liberty University after a series of public controversies around h… 4 seconds ago

JonnysQuestions

JonnysQuestions RT @darreldrowland: One of Donald Trump's biggest supporters, Jerry Falwell Jr., resigns as leader of Liberty University after details abou… 24 seconds ago

Sandyskyblueao1

[email protected] RT @CNN: JUST IN: Embattled evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University, the Christian school foun… 51 seconds ago

IRearrange

I ReArrange the Words of Idiots 🤡 fer FücksSake RT @AP: BREAKING: Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as leader of Liberty University, according to an official from the evangelical school. https://… 53 seconds ago

rmty

Ray Y "in which I was not involved"-- riiiight. Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns as Leader of Liberty University https://t.co/cAe9KONeqf 2 minutes ago

kbplitt

Kathryn Plitt RT @NewsandGuts: Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University has resigned. The evangelical leader was already on leave after an… 2 minutes ago

JemimaTravels

Lo-fi Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns as Leader of Liberty University https://t.co/ivyEDfXUB1 3 minutes ago