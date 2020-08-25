Reports: Jerry Falwell Jr. Confirms Resignation Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoJerry Falwell Jr. is stepping down as president of Liberty University, after all.



The evangelical university in Virgina said Falwell agreed to resign on Monday but then reversed his decision.



