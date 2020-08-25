Global  
 

Reports: Jerry Falwell Jr. Confirms Resignation

Newsy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Reports: Jerry Falwell Jr. Confirms ResignationWatch VideoJerry Falwell Jr. is stepping down as president of Liberty University, after all.

The evangelical university in Virgina said Falwell agreed to resign on Monday but then reversed his decision.

ABC News and The Wall Street Journal report Falwell told the outlets late Monday night he will, in fact, officially step...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple

Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple 01:51

 A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving the evangelical leader and his wife.

