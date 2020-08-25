Pompeo Under Investigation After Speaking At Republican Convention From Israel Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to record a speech for the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem has angered Democrats and the US foreign policy establishment, who are calling it unethical and maybe illegal.



Pompeo is currently on a tour of the Middle East. He left Israel for Sudan on Tuesday morning,... US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to record a speech for the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem has angered Democrats and the US foreign policy establishment, who are calling it unethical and maybe illegal.Pompeo is currently on a tour of the Middle East. He left Israel for Sudan on Tuesday morning, 👓 View full article

