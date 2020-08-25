Global  
 

Pompeo Under Investigation After Speaking At Republican Convention From Israel

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Pompeo Under Investigation After Speaking At Republican Convention From IsraelUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to record a speech for the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem has angered Democrats and the US foreign policy establishment, who are calling it unethical and maybe illegal.

Pompeo is currently on a tour of the Middle East. He left Israel for Sudan on Tuesday morning,...
News video: Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches 01:34

 First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

