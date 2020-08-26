|
Brazilian celebrity preacher and politician Flordelis dos Santos accused of plotting to kill husband, with 10 of her 55 children
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
A Brazilian celebrity preacher and congresswoman has been accused of masterminding the murder of her husband in a plot involving several of the couple's 55 children, all but four of whom were adopted.Flordelis dos Santos, who is...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brazil Largest country in South America
Virtual Argentine dance competition goes global
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26Published
Report: Brazil's Amazon protection plan does more harm than goodThe Associated Press reports that Brazil's plan to protect the Amazon has actually had adverse effects on the country's rainforest. Since May, the rainforest has..
CBS News
Allan: Everton agree £25m deal for Napoli's Brazilian midfielderEverton agree £25m deal for Napoli's Brazil midfielder Allan, and are also in talks to bring Real Madrid's James Rodriguez to Goodison Park.
BBC News
Everton agree deal for Napoli's Allan & in talks with Real for RodriguezEverton agree £25m deal for Napoli's Brazil midfielder Allan, and are also in talks to bring Real Madrid's James Rodriguez to Goodison Park.
BBC News
You Might Like
Tweets about this