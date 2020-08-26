Global  
 

Brazilian celebrity preacher and politician Flordelis dos Santos accused of plotting to kill husband, with 10 of her 55 children

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Brazilian celebrity preacher and politician Flordelis dos Santos accused of plotting to kill husband, with 10 of her 55 childrenA Brazilian celebrity preacher and congresswoman has been accused of masterminding the murder of her husband in a plot involving several of the couple's 55 children, all but four of whom were adopted.Flordelis dos Santos, who is...
