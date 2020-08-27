News24.com | 'Wicked, inhuman' New Zealand mosque mass shooter Brenton Tarrant sentenced to life without parole
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers, with a judge calling his actions 'wicked' and 'inhuman'.
