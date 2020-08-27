News24.com | 'Wicked, inhuman' New Zealand mosque mass shooter Brenton Tarrant sentenced to life without parole

NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day'



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 21 minutes ago

NZ court sentences mosque shooter to life in prison



A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 47 minutes ago