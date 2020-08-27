Global  
 

News24.com | 'Wicked, inhuman' New Zealand mosque mass shooter Brenton Tarrant sentenced to life without parole

News24 Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers, with a judge calling his actions 'wicked' and 'inhuman'.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole 06:10

 Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslims as they prayed, is first in New Zealand to be sentenced to life without parole.

