Democrats accuse Donald Trump of trying to incite violence after he praises Portland attackers

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Democrats accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests

Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests 01:30

 [NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

