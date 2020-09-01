Democrats accuse Donald Trump of trying to incite violence after he praises Portland attackers Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Democrats accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by... 👓 View full article

