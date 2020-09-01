Democrats accuse Donald Trump of trying to incite violence after he praises Portland attackers
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Democrats accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by...
[NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting "anymoral leadership in this country." Biden says Trump can't stop the violence"because for years he has fomented it." He made..
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s..
