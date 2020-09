Oregon Sheriffs Deny Governors Request For Support In Portland Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoIn Oregon, two neighboring sheriffs say they won't send their law enforcement resources to Portland to assist the city — after calls to do so from the governor.



Washington County's sheriff said a lack of political support and current volatility combined with "intense scrutiny on use of force presents an

