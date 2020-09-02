'You have a target on your back, just by being you': LA police shoot, kill black man Dijon Kizzee
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () A black man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after he was stopped for a traffic violation while riding a bike, then ran from police, punched one officer and then "made a motion" toward a gun on the ground,...
