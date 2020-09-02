Global  
 

'You have a target on your back, just by being you': LA police shoot, kill black man Dijon Kizzee

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
'You have a target on your back, just by being you': LA police shoot, kill black man Dijon KizzeeA black man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after he was stopped for a traffic violation while riding a bike, then ran from police, punched one officer and then "made a motion" toward a gun on the ground,...
News video: Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man Sparks Protests In LA

Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man Sparks Protests In LA 00:36

 LA County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon. It happened in South LA and sparked protests at the scene of the encounter, reports CNN. At about 3:15 p.m. local time two deputies tried to stop a Black man riding a bicycle. They say he was "in violation...

