You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime



Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime The price of the membership service, Walmart Plus, will be $98 a year. An Amazon Prime membership costs $119 a year. Walmart has.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published on July 9, 2020 Walmart is competing with Amazon Prime by launching a new subscription service



Business Insider reports that Walmart is set to launch Walmart+ by the end of this month. The subscription will cost $98 a year. It will offer members free same-day delivery from Walmart.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this