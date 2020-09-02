Global  
 

Germany Says Navalny Poisoned By Novichok Nerve Agent

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Germany Says Navalny Poisoned By Novichok Nerve Agent(RFE/RL) -- The German government says tests on blood samples taken from Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny showed the presence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, a poison suspected of being used in other attempts to silence outspoken Kremlin opponents.

Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent 00:33

 The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at...

