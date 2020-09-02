Germany Says Navalny Poisoned By Novichok Nerve Agent
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () (RFE/RL) -- The German government says tests on blood samples taken from Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny showed the presence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group, a poison suspected of being used in other attempts to silence outspoken Kremlin opponents.
