Philippines: Appeal Blocks Release Of US Marine Who Killed Transgender Woman
Friday, 4 September 2020 () By Basilio Sepe and Jeoffrey Maitem
The Philippines said Thursday that a U.S. marine convicted of killing a transgender woman would remain in prison pending the resolution of an appeal filed by the government and the victim’s family against his court-ordered early release.
Activists protested today (Sept 3) against the early release of a U.S. marine who killed a Filipino transgender woman after discovering she had a penis.
Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was found guilty of strangling to death Jennifer Laude in 2014 in Olongapo City, the Philippines.
The...