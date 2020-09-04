Philippines: Appeal Blocks Release Of US Marine Who Killed Transgender Woman Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

By Basilio Sepe and Jeoffrey Maitem



The Philippines said Thursday that a U.S. marine convicted of killing a transgender woman would remain in prison pending the resolution of an appeal filed by the government and the victim’s family against his court-ordered early release.



The Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) and the...


