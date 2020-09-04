Global  
 

Philippines: Appeal Blocks Release Of US Marine Who Killed Transgender Woman

Eurasia Review Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Philippines: Appeal Blocks Release Of US Marine Who Killed Transgender WomanBy Basilio Sepe and Jeoffrey Maitem

The Philippines said Thursday that a U.S. marine convicted of killing a transgender woman would remain in prison pending the resolution of an appeal filed by the government and the victim’s family against his court-ordered early release.

The Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) and the...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Protesters slam early release of U.S. Marine who strangled to death transgender woman

Protesters slam early release of U.S. Marine who strangled to death transgender woman 03:44

 Activists protested today (Sept 3) against the early release of a U.S. marine who killed a Filipino transgender woman after discovering she had a penis. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was found guilty of strangling to death Jennifer Laude in 2014 in Olongapo City, the Philippines. The...

