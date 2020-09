South Africa: Lockdown Lessons On Violence And Policing – Analysis Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A new study hints at ways to improve safety in some of the country’s most dangerous areas.



By Andrew Faull and Jane Kelly*



In an effort to enhance policing and violence prevention, a team of Western Cape Government and Institute for Security Studies (ISS) researchers carried out a study to track and understand violence... A new study hints at ways to improve safety in some of the country’s most dangerous areas.By Andrew Faull and Jane Kelly*In an effort to enhance policing and violence prevention, a team of Western Cape Government and Institute for Security Studies (ISS) researchers carried out a study to track and understand violence 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources South Africa: Lockdown Lessons On Violence and Policing in South Africa [ISS] In an effort to enhance policing and violence prevention, a team of Western Cape Government and Institute for Security Studies (ISS) researchers carried...

allAfrica.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this