Sri Lanka: ‘Taking All Possible Steps’ To Prevent Oil Spill From Tanker

Eurasia Review Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Sri Lanka: ‘Taking All Possible Steps’ To Prevent Oil Spill From TankerSri Lanka's Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva said Friday that all possible steps have been taken to prevent any oil leaking from the Panama-flagged tanker “MT New Diamond” reaching the Sri Lankan shores in the event there is an oil spill from the burning oil tanker.

The MT New Diamond began burning on Thursday,...
