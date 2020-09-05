Sri Lanka Says Fire Aboard Oil Tanker Contained

Saturday, 5 September 2020 () The Sri Lanka government said Saturday the fire onboard the MT New Diamond oil tanker has been successfully contained and it lies about 35 nautical miles offshore. "As a result of the combined operation the ill-fated oil tanker has been secured from all sides," the government said.
A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday, adding that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured. Olivia Chan reports.
The fire on oil tanker off the Sri Lanka's coast has been brought under control. Sri Lankan and Indian ships have been dousing the fire on the Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond vessel since Thursday (Sept..