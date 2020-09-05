Global  
 

Sri Lanka Says Fire Aboard Oil Tanker Contained

Eurasia Review Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Sri Lanka government said Saturday the fire onboard the MT New Diamond oil tanker has been successfully contained and it lies about 35 nautical miles offshore. "As a result of the combined operation the ill-fated oil tanker has been secured from all sides," the government said.

Although the ship had reached a distance of...
