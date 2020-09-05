Donald Trump on Indo-China border dispute: 'Very nasty' situation, ready to help ease tension
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Describing the situation along the India-China border as "very nasty¿, US President Donald Trump has said that the Chinese are "going at it much more strongly" than a lot of people understand and he would "love to get involved and help" ease the tension. Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter standoff in multiple...
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on his Leh meeting with the soldiers. He said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed and Army has taken precautionary deployment for the safety, security and safeguard. "The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping...