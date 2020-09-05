Global  
 

Donald Trump on Indo-China border dispute: 'Very nasty' situation, ready to help ease tension

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Describing the situation along the India-China border as "very nasty¿, US President Donald Trump has said that the Chinese are "going at it much more strongly" than a lot of people understand and he would "love to get involved and help" ease the tension. Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter standoff in multiple...
