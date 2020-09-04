Global  
 

US happy to help in China-India border dispute, says Trump

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump said on Friday. Trump told reporters the situation was "very nasty," adding that the two countries were "going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand."​​
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Army Chief shows confidence in resolving differences with China through talks

Army Chief shows confidence in resolving differences with China through talks 01:11

 Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on India-China ongoing border tensions. He said, "For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously been engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing...

