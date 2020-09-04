|
US happy to help in China-India border dispute, says Trump
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump said on Friday. Trump told reporters the situation was "very nasty," adding that the two countries were "going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand."
