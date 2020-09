Heartfelt Solidarity Over Death Of Attorney And Human Rights Activist Kevin Zeese Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA) expresses its solidarity and heartfelt sympathy to the family and political partners in the struggle of attorney and activist, Kevin Zeese (and a long-term Eurasia Review contributor), who died suddenly early Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, at his home in Baltimore, Maryland.



COHA...

