Typhoon Haishen: Japan asks 3 million to evacuate

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Typhoon Haishen: Japan asks 3 million to evacuateMore than 1.1 million people living in Japan's four southwestern prefectures were ordered to immediately evacuate on Monday due to Typhoon Haishen, which has been raging across northeast Asia over the weekend, the NHK broadcaster reported. The evacuation was ordered for Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima, and recommended for...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Typhoon hits Japan with power outages

Typhoon hits Japan with power outages 01:15

 Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells. Olivia Chan reports.

