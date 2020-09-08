Typhoon Haishen: Japan asks 3 million to evacuate

Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () More than 1.1 million people living in Japan's four southwestern prefectures were ordered to immediately evacuate on Monday due to Typhoon Haishen, which has been raging across northeast Asia over the weekend, the NHK broadcaster reported. The evacuation was ordered for Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima, and recommended for...
