Trump knew coronavirus was 'deadly' but wanted to 'play it down': Bob Woodward book Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

U.S. President Donald Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed U.S. coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus," and that he repeatedly played it down publicly, according to legendary journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "Rage." 👓 View full article