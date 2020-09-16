Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bob Woodward Denounces Trump’s ‘Leadership Failure’ Amid Coronavirus (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Bob Woodward Denounces Trump’s ‘Leadership Failure’ Amid Coronavirus (Video)Bob Woodward said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has displayed a failure of leadership amid the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s absolutely tragic. It’s tragic for Donald Trump, for the country, for the 190,000-plus people who have died. If he’d been honest and shared the truth in some form, we would be in a completely different position now,” Woodward told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. Back in March, Trump told Woodward during an on-the-record interview that he chose to downplay the virus.

Woodward went on, “It is a monumental, catastrophic leadership failure.”

*Also Read:* Department of Justice Launches Probe Into John Bolton's Trump Tell-All Book

The veteran journalist’s second book about the Trump administration, “Rage,” dropped Tuesday.

In the book, Woodward revealed that Trump knew how “deadly” the coronavirus was early on in the crisis, but actively chose to downplay the threat. The president has said insisted he didn’t want to cause a panic among Americans and detractors have also criticized Woodward for sitting on that information about Trump’s personal response for months leading up to his book’s publication.

He defended himself Monday, saying he’d initially believed Trump was talking about China.

“If there was any suggestion I had that was about the United States, I would have of course published,” Woodward said earlier this week. “I think I have public health — public safety — responsibility, but there was no indication in February. In March, everyone knew what Trump had told me that it applied to the United States. The key here, Savannah, is that in May, three months later, I learned the key piece of evidence: That on January 28th, 10 days before that February call, the president was warned by his national security adviser in a top-secret meeting that the virus is going to be the greatest national security threat to your presidency.”

Watch his assessment of Trump’s leadership above, via MSNBC.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Department of Justice Launches Probe Into John Bolton's Trump Tell-All Book

Trump Campaign's 'Support Our Troops' Ad Features Photo of Russian Fighter Jets

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Invites Trump for Weekly Segment, Co-Host Immediately Says Network 'Not Committed' to That (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Keller @ Large: Should Bob Woodward Have Reported On President Trump's Coronavirus Comments Earlier?

Keller @ Large: Should Bob Woodward Have Reported On President Trump's Coronavirus Comments Earlier? 05:11

 WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump denies downplaying the threat from COVID-19 during an ABC News town hall [Video]

President Trump denies downplaying the threat from COVID-19 during an ABC News town hall

President Trump denied downplaying the threat from coronavirus during a town hall hosted by ABC News, despite his views 'to always play it down.'

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally [Video]

NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally

President Donald Trump’s campaign staff kicked out a New York Times reporter after she noted on social media that many of his supporters were not wearing masks.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this