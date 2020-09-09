Immigrants With Protected Status Sue To Restore Path To Green Cards Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch Video"What if I do get sent back? I don't really know the country like that."



Haitian-born Heroldine Bazile has been living in the U.S. since she was eight months old. But she could soon face deportation because of a little-known policy change by the Trump administration that's being challenged in a new lawsuit.



"I... Watch Video"What if I do get sent back? I don't really know the country like that."Haitian-born Heroldine Bazile has been living in the U.S. since she was eight months old. But she could soon face deportation because of a little-known policy change by the Trump administration that's being challenged in a new lawsuit."I 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian immigrants hold equality rally demanding immigration law reform



A group of Indians on H-1B visa held a rally in Washington DC demanding immigration reforms to benefit those in the country legally. "I am 17 year old, after turning 18 I am not underneath my dad's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:09 Published on July 24, 2020

Tweets about this

