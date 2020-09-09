|
Immigrants With Protected Status Sue To Restore Path To Green Cards
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Watch Video"What if I do get sent back? I don't really know the country like that."
Haitian-born Heroldine Bazile has been living in the U.S. since she was eight months old. But she could soon face deportation because of a little-known policy change by the Trump administration that's being challenged in a new lawsuit.
"I...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this