Immigrants With Protected Status Sue To Restore Path To Green Cards

Newsy Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Immigrants With Protected Status Sue To Restore Path To Green CardsWatch Video"What if I do get sent back? I don't really know the country like that."

Haitian-born Heroldine Bazile has been living in the U.S. since she was eight months old. But she could soon face deportation because of a little-known policy change by the Trump administration that's being challenged in a new lawsuit.

"I...
