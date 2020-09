WE Charity winding down operations in Canada Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

WE Charity is selling off its assets and winding down operations in Canada months after becoming embroiled in a political scandal that triggered investigations by the federal ethics watchdog, CTV News has learned. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trudeau denies 'preferential treatment'



Canada's PM denies playing a role in picking a charity tied to his family for a federal programme. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:21 Published on July 31, 2020 New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career



Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal. This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on July 18, 2020

Tweets about this