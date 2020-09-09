Uber Plans To Go All-Electric By 2030 To Get Greener
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 (
1 week ago) Watch VideoUber is pledging to only offer rides in electric vehicles by 2030 for its customers in major U.S., Canadian and European cities.
The company's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, told CNN Uber plans to expand electric cars beyond those cities. But he said it'll take a little more to make it happen.
"By 2040, we hope to be ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
All Uber vehicles to be electric by 2040
The ride-hailing company said Tuesday 100 percent of its vehicles globally will be battery-powered in 20 years. It's committing $800 million to help drivers switch over their vehicles. Caroline Malone..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago
California May Require Ridesharing App Companies To Go Electric
California’s Air Resources Board wants to cap emissions from vehicles being used for companies like Uber and Lyft. These rideshare app businesses have an infamously tumultuous history with labor..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published on July 26, 2020
Tweets about this