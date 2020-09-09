Uber Plans To Go All-Electric By 2030 To Get Greener Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoUber is pledging to only offer rides in electric vehicles by 2030 for its customers in major U.S., Canadian and European cities.



The company's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, told CNN Uber plans to expand electric cars beyond those cities. But he said it'll take a little more to make it happen.



By 2040, we hope to be 100% electric globally.

