Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Eurasia Review Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace PrizeU.S. President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August, Fox News reports.

Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a lawmaker with the populist Progress Party, made the nomination. He told the "Fox News...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News 01:09

 United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal. The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party in the country....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian MP said he nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel PeacePrize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian MP has said he has nominated US president Donald Trump for theNobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner [Video]

Protests back Congo's threatened Nobel winner

Thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of Bukavu, eastern Congo, in support of local Nobel peace prize winner Denis Mukwege. He has received death threats for speaking out over serious..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

 President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. "I...
Newsmax Also reported by •Christian PostPinkNewsFOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldHNGNeuronewsHaaretzCBC.caDenver PostUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this