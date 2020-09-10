Global  
 

Month after massive explosion, major fire breaks out at Beirut port

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A major fire broke out at the Beirut port on Thursday, a month after a massive explosion devastated the port facilities and surrounding areas.



A major fire broke out at the #Beirut port, a month after a massive explosion devastated the port facilities & surrounding areas.

As per Al Jazeera's report, the cause of the...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after deadly explosion

Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after deadly explosion 00:32

 A huge fire has broken out at Beirut’s port, at the same site where an explosion killed over 190 people last month.

