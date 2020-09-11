Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massive Fire at Beirut Port Broke Out Just a Month After Explosion

HNGN Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Massive Fire at Beirut Port Broke Out Just a Month After ExplosionFor the second time this week, a massive fire broke out at Beirut port that caused panic and fear among the residents. Army troops are now working to extinguish the fire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after deadly explosion

Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port weeks after deadly explosion 00:32

 A huge fire has broken out at Beirut’s port, at the same site where an explosion killed over 190 people last month.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Intense footage of second massive fire at Beirut's port [Video]

Intense footage of second massive fire at Beirut's port

A large fire broke out Thursday (September 10) at Lebanon’s main port in Beirut, sending up a plume of smoke near the site of the massive explosion that devastated a swath of the country’s capital..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published
Beirut sees huge fire at same site of previous deadly blast [Video]

Beirut sees huge fire at same site of previous deadly blast

Huge fire at site of last month's devastating explosion met with fear, anger and questions about incompetence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published
Beirut blaze alarms residents a month after blast [Video]

Beirut blaze alarms residents a month after blast

A large fire erupted at Beirut port on Thursday, engulfing parts of the Lebanese capital in a pall of smoke weeks after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area. Edward..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion A huge fire broke out today at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatised by last month's massive explosion there that killed and injured...
New Zealand Herald

Oil and tire warehouse in flames at Beirut port month after explosion

 The blaze at a tire warehouse has sparked alarm among residents just over a month after a deadly blast hit the same port, killing 190 people. The army has...
Deutsche Welle

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port month after deadly blast

 The blaze triggered panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive blast that devastated entire neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital.
CBS News


Tweets about this

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Lebanon: Huge fire at Beirut's port, weeks after massive blast https://t.co/EpIFMJUV73 https://t.co/STUL4skV8D 10 seconds ago

WIONews

WION A massive fire broke out at #Beirut port engulfing a warehouse, a month after the massive blast in which over 180 p… https://t.co/n7AGsRZ7Jx 10 seconds ago

Brand_Mahesh

महेश पंडित 🚩जय श्री राम🚩 🐯 जय महाकाल🐯 RT @yvs_raizada: #Lebanon Sept10 2020 #Beirut Port is on fire again near the site of the explosion. What's left to burn? 1 month after a… 17 seconds ago

Abou_lamido

Octopus🐙 RT @AdamMilstein: Huge fire at #Beirut port, weeks after devastating explosion: State-run National News Agency says fire is at warehouse s… 48 seconds ago

ChaurasiaBd

walter white RT @Conflicts: LEBANON: A massive fire has broken out at the port of Beirut approximately a month after a huge explosion killed nearly 200… 3 minutes ago

himawari172309

黒猫にゃーこ🌻🐱74✨ RT @ajplus: BREAKING: A huge fire has broken out at Beirut's port, just over a month after a massive explosion there killed about 190 peopl… 5 minutes ago

Asefeh_Broker

ASEFEH SHIRAFKAN RT @TrumpRulzz: BREAKING: OMG A HUGE fire has broken out at Beirut's port, just over a month after a massive explosion there killed almost… 5 minutes ago

LPFC9

Breaking The News RT @BBCWorld: Huge fire burning at port in Beirut, Lebanon, at scene of last month's massive explosion which killed nearly 200 people http… 9 minutes ago