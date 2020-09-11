|
Massive Fire at Beirut Port Broke Out Just a Month After Explosion
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
For the second time this week, a massive fire broke out at Beirut port that caused panic and fear among the residents. Army troops are now working to extinguish the fire.
