Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at 88
Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday. He was 88.
After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain.
Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened...