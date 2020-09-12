Global  
 

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Japan Today Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Terence Conran, the British designer, retailer and restaurateur who built a furniture empire around the world, founded The Design Museum in London and modernized the everyday lives of…
News video: British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88 00:41

 Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday. He was 88. After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain. Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened...

