Celtic Soul Brothers Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at 88 #Quaglino’s https://t.co/e8ib21Qy6K 17 minutes ago WILX News 10 His family said that “at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the qual… https://t.co/3crvggEI9L 2 hours ago KUMV-TV Terence Conran, the British designer, retailer and restaurateur who founded The Design Museum in London, has died a… https://t.co/6ACPJeSWQ3 2 hours ago KMOT-TV Terence Conran, the British designer, retailer and restaurateur who founded The Design Museum in London, has died a… https://t.co/O9XDAAjMpm 2 hours ago KFYR-TV Terence Conran, the British designer, retailer and restaurateur who founded The Design Museum in London, has died a… https://t.co/ObjNDtMryG 2 hours ago littleredblog Pioneering British designer #TerenceConran dies at 88 https://t.co/vHyyf1zfim #RIP 2 hours ago WIBW Terence Conran, the British designer, retailer and restaurateur who built a furniture empire around the world, foun… https://t.co/6f96J8wbMe 3 hours ago WMC Action News 5 Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88 https://t.co/99ShsHlbDq 4 hours ago