Bloomberg Spending $100 Million To Boost Biden Campaign In Florida
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoMichael Bloomberg is pledging over $100 million to help flip Florida in Joe Biden's favor in the 2020 presidential race.
The billionaire's contribution comes just days before early voting begins in Florida — which if the Democrats win, would complicate President Trump's chances at a second term.
Republicans...
