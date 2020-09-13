Global  
 

Bloomberg Spending $100 Million To Boost Biden Campaign In Florida

Sunday, 13 September 2020
Bloomberg Spending $100 Million To Boost Biden Campaign In FloridaWatch VideoMichael Bloomberg is pledging over $100 million to help flip Florida in Joe Biden's favor in the 2020 presidential race.

The billionaire's contribution comes just days before early voting begins in Florida — which if the Democrats win, would complicate President Trump's chances at a second term.

Republicans...
