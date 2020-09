Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained



Most social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in the UK, in anattempt by the Government to curb the spike of Coronavirus cases. Police nowhave the power to break up groups more than.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 9 hours ago

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new "rule of six" to help flattenthe rise of coronavirus cases in recent days. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 5 days ago