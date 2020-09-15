COVID-19: India's role in production of vaccine critical in containing pandemic says Bill Gates
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has said India's willingness to play a "big role" in manufacturing *COVID-19* vaccine and allow it to supply to other developing countries will be a critical part in containing the pandemic globally.
In an exclusive interview to PTI, Gates, whose foundation is focusing on fighting the...
From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..
