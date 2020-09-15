COVID-19: India's role in production of vaccine critical in containing pandemic says Bill Gates Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has said India's willingness to play a "big role" in manufacturing *COVID-19* vaccine and allow it to supply to other developing countries will be a critical part in containing the pandemic globally.



In an exclusive interview to PTI, Gates, whose foundation is focusing on fighting the... 👓 View full article

