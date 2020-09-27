Narendra Modi's 'pharmadiplomacy': India's COVID vaccines to 'help all humanity'
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () Presenting India as a global power for universal good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his 'pharmadiplomacy', promising the world on Saturday that the nation's vaccine manufacturing capability will "help all humanity" in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while assuring global leaders whose worries about its availability has...
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has apologised for his ‘I don’t wear mask’ remark. Mishra said that his statement was against the government’s guidelines and also against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating. Mishra also urged people to follow all Covid-19...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we..
While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister stated that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race..