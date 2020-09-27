Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Narendra Modi's 'pharmadiplomacy': India's COVID vaccines to 'help all humanity'

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Presenting India as a global power for universal good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his 'pharmadiplomacy', promising the world on Saturday that the nation's vaccine manufacturing capability will "help all humanity" in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while assuring global leaders whose worries about its availability has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises 01:47

 Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has apologised for his ‘I don’t wear mask’ remark. Mishra said that his statement was against the government’s guidelines and also against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating. Mishra also urged people to follow all Covid-19...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA [Video]

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
India never become a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA [Video]

India never become a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
India will not hesitate in raising voice against enemies of humanity: PM Modi at UNGA [Video]

India will not hesitate in raising voice against enemies of humanity: PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister stated that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating Covid-19; assures world of India's vaccine production prowess

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and assured the global...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this