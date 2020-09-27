Narendra Modi's 'pharmadiplomacy': India's COVID vaccines to 'help all humanity'

India's vaccine will help all humanity in fighting COVID: PM Modi at UNGA



While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published 12 hours ago

India never become a burden on world: PM Modi at UNGA



Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that India never become a burden on world. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 12 hours ago