Gantz Escalates Israel’s War On Palestinian Dead – OpEd Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The Israeli government this month approved a proposal that allows the military to indefinitely withhold the bodies of Palestinians who have been killed by the Israeli army. The proposal was made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.



Gantz is the main political rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also serves in the role...

