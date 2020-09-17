Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Coast Wildfire Smoke Now Seen In Europe

Newsy Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
West Coast Wildfire Smoke Now Seen In EuropeWatch VideoLauren Magarino: "Katherine — we've been talking about smoke and air quality for a couple of days now. Has the air quality in these states improved at all?" 

Katherine Biek: "There's been no break in the air pollution stemming from the fires so far, Lauren. But officials are hopeful that some rain in the forecast...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC

Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC 00:38

 Smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Smokey Skies Over West Coast [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Smokey Skies Over West Coast

Downtown Los Angeles and the city of Seattle showed smokey skies on Wednesday. The haze is from the wildfires that are devastating parts of the West Coast. Smoke from the fires has reached the East..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Smoke From US West Coast Fires Has Reached Europe [Video]

Smoke From US West Coast Fires Has Reached Europe

European scientists announced on Wednesday that smoke from North American wildfires is "significantly more intense than the 2003-2019 average for the whole country and the affected states".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Hazardous air pollution engulfs the west coast [Video]

Hazardous air pollution engulfs the west coast

As deadly wildfires rage across the U.S. west coast, millions of people have been left struggling with some of the world's worst air pollution. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze; West Coast air quality among worst recorded

 The smoke from dozens of wildfires in the western United States is stretching clear across the country -- and even pushing into Mexico, Canada and Europe.
CTV News


Tweets about this