West Coast Wildfire Smoke Now Seen In Europe

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Smokey Skies Over West Coast



Downtown Los Angeles and the city of Seattle showed smokey skies on Wednesday. The haze is from the wildfires that are devastating parts of the West Coast. Smoke from the fires has reached the East.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:23 Published 46 minutes ago Smoke From US West Coast Fires Has Reached Europe



European scientists announced on Wednesday that smoke from North American wildfires is "significantly more intense than the 2003-2019 average for the whole country and the affected states". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 3 hours ago Hazardous air pollution engulfs the west coast



As deadly wildfires rage across the U.S. west coast, millions of people have been left struggling with some of the world's worst air pollution. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:12 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze; West Coast air quality among worst recorded The smoke from dozens of wildfires in the western United States is stretching clear across the country -- and even pushing into Mexico, Canada and Europe.

CTV News 9 hours ago





