Ex-Canadian PM John Turner passes away aged 91 Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner has passed away at the age of 91 at his residence in Toronto. He died on Friday night, the BBC quoted Marc Kealey, a former aide speaking on behalf of his relatives, as saying to the Montreal Gazette. He is survived by his wife Geills and four children. In a statement confirming his... 👓 View full article