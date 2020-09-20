Ruth Bader Ginsburg Expected To Lie In Repose For 2 Days At High Court Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe New York Times is reporting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose for two days at the Supreme Court before being buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.



It's out of the ordinary for a justice to lie in repose for that long. Typically it'd be a day or less. But Ginsburg is... Watch VideoThe New York Times is reporting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose for two days at the Supreme Court before being buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.It's out of the ordinary for a justice to lie in repose for that long. Typically it'd be a day or less. But Ginsburg is 👓 View full article

