Ruth Bader Ginsburg Expected To Lie In Repose For 2 Days At High Court

Newsy Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Expected To Lie In Repose For 2 Days At High CourtWatch VideoThe New York Times is reporting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose for two days at the Supreme Court before being buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

It's out of the ordinary for a justice to lie in repose for that long. Typically it'd be a day or less. But Ginsburg is...
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer 02:23

 Longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Senate leaders are at odds over whether the seat should be filled before the election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published
New York: Mourners chant and sing at candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington Square Park [Video]

New York: Mourners chant and sing at candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington Square Park

Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil in Washington Square Park in New York on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:04Published
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Nominee "Will Receive A Vote On The Floor" [Video]

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Nominee "Will Receive A Vote On The Floor"

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said in a statement on Friday evening, leading to backlash from Democrats. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:53Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Second woman on Supreme Court had been nation's leading litigator for women's rights

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legal pioneer for gender equality who became the second woman to serve on the high court.
USATODAY.com

Who's On President Trump's List To Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

Who's On President Trump's List To Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Watch VideoWith over 40 days until the election, the vacant court seat will undoubtedly unleash a political firestorm in one of the most contentious sessions of...
Newsy Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.com

Trump And GOP Look To Cap Record Throughput Of Judges With 3rd High Court Pick

 President Trump and Republicans already have remade the federal judiciary in their own image. The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg puts a rare third Supreme Court...
NPR


