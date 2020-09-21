Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What is ricin and how dangerous is it? A look at the poison sent to the White House

CTV News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
A Canadian was arrested Sunday evening at the New York-Canada border, according to U.S. law enforcement officials, under suspicion that they had sent an envelope containing poison to the White House -- the latest development in a long history of attempted poisonings using a deadly toxin called ricin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump

Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump 00:35

 Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump. According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White House mailroom. It was flagged at an off-site sorting facility. The package contained ricin. It's a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House [Video]

Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House

Law enforcement is investigating, adding there is no threat to the public. WLNY TV's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 00:17Published
THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie Clip - Touching Obamas Hair [Video]

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie Clip - Touching Obamas Hair

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie Clip - Touching Obamas Hair From the Academy Award-winning producer of FREE SOLO and based on the #1 NY Times Best-Seller by Pete Souza, Chief White House..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:01Published
THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie [Video]

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the New York Times #1 bestseller comes The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this