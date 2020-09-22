Global  
 

Rescuers race to save 270 stranded whales in Australia

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Rescuers are racing against time to save 270 stranded pilot whales off the west coast of Australia's Tasmania and about one-third of them have already died.

The Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment in Tasmania said in a statement on Tuesday that experts have mapped out the rescue response over the...
