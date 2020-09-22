House Democrats Introduce Bill To Prevent Government Shutdown
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 (
43 minutes ago) Watch VideoAmid a pandemic, natural disasters and an election — Congress is attempting to pass a budget to keep the government from shutting down.
House Democrats said Monday they submitted legislation that would fund the government through December 11. Current funding ends September 30.
However, Republicans are upset ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
DUP: Government 'not going to break international law'
Shadow DUP spokesperson Ian Paisley has said that the government is "not going to break international law", ahead of the Second Reading of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill in the House of..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago
Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin
[NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this