House Democrats Introduce Bill To Prevent Government Shutdown

Newsy Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
House Democrats Introduce Bill To Prevent Government ShutdownWatch VideoAmid a pandemic, natural disasters and an election — Congress is attempting to pass a budget to keep the government from shutting down.

House Democrats said Monday they submitted legislation that would fund the government through December 11. Current funding ends September 30.

However, Republicans are upset...
