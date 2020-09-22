Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Interviews Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

Newsy Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
President Trump Interviews Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme CourtWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump met with potential Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House Monday.

Barrett has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. She has a track record as a conservative jurist. 

At a rally in Ohio Monday, the president acknowledged his role in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg

Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg 02:49

 All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports. (9-19-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday [Video]

Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday

Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published
How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated? [Video]

How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election. How are Supreme Court Justices nominated and confirmed? First, Pres. Donald..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:43Published
Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday [Video]

Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump mulling judges Barbara Lagoa, Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Trump mulling judges Barbara Lagoa, Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Both women were nominated to their current positions by Trump.
Jerusalem Post

Who is Amy Coney Barrett?

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Sep 22, 2020 / 08:00 am (CNA).- Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18, speculation on who President...
CNA

President Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday, hopes to fire up base

 As President Trump continues to tease his Supreme Court nominee pick, CBS News has learned that he met with top contender 48-year old federal appeals court Judge...
CBS News


Tweets about this

RaoulMartinezTV

RaoulMartinezTV RT @fox5sandiego: President Donald Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House as the conservative jurist emerged as a favori… 12 minutes ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 President Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House as the conservative jurist emerged as a favorit… https://t.co/Jj3sqtItLX 3 hours ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego President Donald Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House as the conservative jurist emerged as a… https://t.co/c3EtDUJUcu 8 hours ago

CharlestonSC294

CharlestonSC @realDonaldTrump Democrats have forfeited the right to have interviews and hearings on the nominee because of their… https://t.co/5YMdJa7gis 17 hours ago

CharlestonSC294

CharlestonSC @senjudiciary @willchamberlain @LindseyGrahamSC Democrats have forfeited the right to have interviews and hearings… https://t.co/qt6UKHqXzH 18 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS New Woodward audio reveals what Trump said about federal judge vacancies President Donald Trump repeatedly boasted… https://t.co/IvH2s8FXAP 1 day ago

NewAfricaOnlin1

New Africa Online US President Donald Trump bragged about his record on appointing judges, calling them "golden nuggets", according t… https://t.co/1f6cYdYIzq 1 day ago

CharlestonSC294

CharlestonSC @zerohedge Democrats forfeited the right to have interviews & hearings w/ the nominee due to their reprehensible be… https://t.co/T5Lxp4GRly 2 days ago