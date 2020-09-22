President Trump Interviews Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday
How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves the Supreme Court with a vacancy just weeks before the presidential election. How are Supreme Court Justices nominated and confirmed? First, Pres. Donald..
Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday
Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th.
