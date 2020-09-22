President Trump Interviews Judge Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump met with potential Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House Monday.



Barrett has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. She has a track record as a conservative jurist.



At a rally in Ohio Monday, the president acknowledged his role in... Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump met with potential Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at the White House Monday.Barrett has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. She has a track record as a conservative jurist.At a rally in Ohio Monday, the president acknowledged his role in 👓 View full article

