You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden's False Claims



CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees



A South Florida judge is reported to be among the shortlist of nominees to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Story: https://bit.ly/3iTeO0O Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:18 Published 2 days ago Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court nominees



Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court nominees Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:27 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this