Brown bear breaks into the Alaska Zoo, kills popular alpaca

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Brown bear breaks into the Alaska Zoo, kills popular alpacaA wild brown bear tunnelled under perimeter fencing and killed a popular alpaca at Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, officials said Wednesday. The bear was killed a day later by wildlife officials.The bear had been hanging around the zoo,...
