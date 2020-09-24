Global  
 

United Kingdom volunteers could be injected with coronavirus to test vaccines

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The UK could be the first country in the world to carry out Covid 'challenge trials', where healthy volunteers would be deliberately infected with coronavirus to test possible vaccines, a report said.

According to the BBC, the UK government said that it was holding discussions about developing a vaccine through such "human...
