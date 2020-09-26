Giant rat Magawa wins gold medal for sniffing out landmines - know more

Global  
 

Giant rat Magawa wins gold medal for sniffing out landmines

Zee News Saturday, 26 September 2020
According to PDSA, Magawa has helped in clearing over 141,000 square metres of land.  
 A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for his “lifesavingbravery and devotion to duty”. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, hasdiscovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance since he wastrained by charity APOPO. He is the charity’s most successful Hero Rat,...

Magawa the rat was awarded a gold medal for detecting landmines in Cambodia. The veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals said the African giant pouched rat has discovered at least 39

landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance.
This rat received a gold medal for bravery.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Magawa has sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 unexploded munitions in his career as a mine-sniffing rat in Cambodia, earning him a gold medal from UK veterinary charity.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Giant African pouched rat has cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land - the equivalent of 20 football pitches. A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for bravery.
Meet Magawa, the 'hero rat' awarded a bravery medal for detecting dozens of landmines

 Magawa, an African Giant Pouched Rat, was awarded a gold medal from the PDSA for his working detecting landmines in Cambodia.  
