Giant rat Magawa wins gold medal for sniffing out landmines - know more
Saturday, 26 September 2020 (
35 minutes ago) According to PDSA, Magawa has helped in clearing over 141,000 square metres of land.
A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for his “lifesavingbravery and devotion to duty”. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, hasdiscovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance since he wastrained by charity APOPO. He is the charity’s most successful Hero Rat,...
Landmine detection rat awarded a gold medal 01:19
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
WEB EXTRA: Magawa The HeroRat
Magawa the rat was awarded a gold medal for detecting landmines in Cambodia. The veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals said the African giant pouched rat has discovered at least 39..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:31 Published 16 hours ago
Landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat awarded gold medal
Magawa has sniffed out 39 landmines and 28 unexploded munitions in his career as a mine-sniffing rat in Cambodia, earning him a gold medal from UK veterinary charity. Soraya Ali reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 21 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this