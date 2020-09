California's Transgender Inmates To Be Assigned By Gender Identity Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Watch VideoCalifornia corrections officials will be required to house transgender inmates by their gender identity.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Saturday — preventing inmates from being placed in a gendered prison based solely on their birth gender.Officials will now ask incoming inmates if they're transgender,