Deadly Clashes In Nagorno-Karabakh Prompt Urgent Calls For Cease-Fire Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

(RFE/RL) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan reported heavy destruction and casualties on September 27 after clashes in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that touched off a flurry of diplomacy aimed at calming the tensions.



The two countries declared martial law and accused each other of initiating the clashes, which claimed at...

