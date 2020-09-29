Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chainComputer systems across a major hospital chain operating in the US and Britain were down on Monday (US time) due to what the company termed an unspecified technology "security issue".Universal Health Services Inc (UHS), which operates...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Universal Health Services Universal Health Services American hospital management company

Ransomware reportedly to blame for outage at US hospital chain

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Health care provider Universal Health Services, one of the largest chains in the US, has been hit by an..
The Verge

Cyberattack hits major U.S. hospital system

 Computer systems for Universal Health Services, which has more than 400 locations, primarily in the U.S., began to fail over the weekend. ......
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain Computer systems across a major hospital chain operating in the US and Britain were down on Monday (US time) due to what the company termed an unspecified...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattlePI.com

Canada: Tragic Death Of Patient In German Cyberattack A Reminder Of Vital Importance Of Cybersecurity In Healthcare - Miller Thomson LLP

 On September 10, 2020, a large university hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany, experienced a major cyberattack, apparently caused by a security vulnerability of an...
Mondaq


Tweets about this