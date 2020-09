Z. Naz Avci RT @PharmZay: Older people: Teenagers need to focus on more important things Teenagers: *talks about politics, life, race, feminism, etc*… 6 seconds ago

Tanya Rawal RT @RBReich: Donald Trump: — Paid $0 in income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years — Claimed a $70,000 tax deduction for hairstyling — Faces… 16 seconds ago

Deplorable Ed🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @AustinView01: @JudgeJeaninefan @marklevinshow There are things about her we need to know. About time they’re moving on this. 24 seconds ago

bee 🍒 just in case you wanted to know anything about me I'm a 17 year old ordained minister who sells nudes on the intern… https://t.co/tAJ2UFy1Iv 2 minutes ago

Juan Carlos Alvarez RT @AxelVT_WB: COVID-19 is affecting all dimensions of human capital. From disruptions in health services to reductions in schooling, the p… 5 minutes ago

Bug Thunder Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich breaks down 10 things you need to know about Trump's serial tax dodging. https://t.co/5j6go8r5Sh 5 minutes ago

Kent Stuver - Internet Marketing Some things to think about… What You Need to Know About Motherhood If You Feel Lost https://t.co/v3Zxw9dp7G… https://t.co/p4RnVJxmzX 7 minutes ago