You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FLPD Bodycam Video Shows Trump Campaign Aide Brad Parscale Being Tackled After Reported Suicide Standoff With Police



*Warning: Sensitive Content* - Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:22 Published 22 hours ago Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after trying to harm self



Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after trying to harm self Credit: nypost Duration: 00:30 Published 23 hours ago Police arrest former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale



Police arrest former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in Florida. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 03:24 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this